Sale closed in Petaluma: $770,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 1104 Gumwood Lane in Petaluma was sold on June 27, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $390 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,972 square feet. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Wood Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,464-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1274 Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,500-square-foot home on Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

