Sale closed in Petaluma: $775,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A house located at 5 Nob Hill Terrace in Petaluma has a new owner. The 805-square-foot property, built in 1941, was sold on May 19, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $963 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On B Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,991-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450.

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852.

A 1,779-square-foot home at 10 El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604.

