Sale closed in Petaluma: $775,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 745 South McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $390 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,988 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,924-square-foot home on Glenwood Drive in Petaluma sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,469-square-foot home at 844 Daniel Drive in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Regina Court in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,740-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

