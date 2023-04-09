Sale closed in Petaluma: $795,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,383-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The historic property located at 619 Liberty Street in Petaluma was sold on March 16, 2023. The $795,000 purchase price works out to $575 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,012-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $672.

A 886-square-foot home at 407 Oak Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767.

On Prospect Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,854-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.