Sale closed in Petaluma: $805,000 for a house

702 Mayflower Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 702 Mayflower Street in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 5, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 1,669 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Riesling Road in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,729-square-foot home was sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $376. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,548-square-foot home at 1837 Sandstone Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $845,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,325-square-foot home on Zinfandel Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

