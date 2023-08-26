Sale closed in Petaluma: $808,000 for a 4-bedroom home

A house located at 145 Alta Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,652-square-foot property, built in 1968, was sold on Aug. 7, 2023, for $808,000, or $489 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,408-square-foot home at 1533 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,800-square-foot home on Albert Way in Petaluma sold for $648,040, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Eastside Circle in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,435-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

