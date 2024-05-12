Sale closed in Petaluma: $815,000 for a single-family residence

1150 Ramona Lane (Google Street View)

The property located at 1150 Ramona Lane in Petaluma was sold on April 18, 2024 for $815,000, or $582 per square foot.

The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,400 square feet.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a lot of 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $828,500, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2024, a 1,422-square-foot home on Marian Way in Petaluma sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,324-square-foot home at 1145 Gumwood Lane in Petaluma sold in November 2023 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

