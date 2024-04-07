Sale closed in Petaluma: $822,000 for a single-family residence

1564 Trellis Lane (Google Street View)

A house located at 1564 Trellis Lane in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,153-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on March 21, 2024.

The $822,000 purchase price works out to $713 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's lot measures 6,098 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Anna Way in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,633-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,128-square-foot home at 1541 Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $865,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,281-square-foot home on Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold for $811,000, a price per square foot of $633. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.