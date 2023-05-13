Sale closed in Petaluma: $839,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 744 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma was sold on April 24, 2023. The $839,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 2,226 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Louise Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,148-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370.

In April 2023, a 2,159-square-foot home on Putnam Way in Petaluma sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $373.

A 1,074-square-foot home at 649 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $615.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.