Sale closed in Petaluma: $890,000 for a single-family home

1201 San Juan Way (Google Street View)

A house built in 1970 has changed hands.

The property located at 1201 San Juan Way in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 21, 2023. The purchase price was $890,000.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On South McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma in August 2023 a 2,300-square-foot home was sold for $672,500, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,367-square-foot home at 1111 Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 2,188-square-foot home on Wieling Way in Petaluma sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

