Sale closed in Petaluma: $890,000 for a single-family home

The property located at 924 Hogwarts Circle in Petaluma was sold on April 28, 2023. The $890,000 purchase price works out to $470 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,895 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,341-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In December 2022, a 2,070-square-foot home on Liverpool Way in Petaluma sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $418.

On Andover Way in Petaluma in March 2023 a 3,079-square-foot home was sold for $1,270,000, a price per square foot of $412.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.