Sale closed in Petaluma: $895,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,169-square-foot house built in 1928 has changed hands. The historic property located at 164 Grant Avenue in Petaluma was sold on July 19, 2023, for $895,000, or $766 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes one bedroom and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a detached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 7,405-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In July 2023, a 3,155-square-foot home on Sunnyslope Court in Petaluma sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $555. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Colinda Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,935-square-foot home at 986 Phillips Avenue in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.