Sale closed in Petaluma: $920,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,832-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 1669 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma was sold on May 11, 2023, for $920,000, or $502 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,928-square-foot home on Del Oro Circle in Petaluma sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $466.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 349 Bond Avenue in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $554.

On Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,832-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $459.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.