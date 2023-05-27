Sale closed in Petaluma: $925,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 14 Colinda Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,366-square-foot property, built in 1956, was sold on May 5, 2023, for $925,000, or $677 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Phillips Avenue in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,935-square-foot home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $468.

A 1,967-square-foot home at 1009 Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508.

In February 2023, a 1,514-square-foot home on Sixth Street in Petaluma sold for $811,000, a price per square foot of $536.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.