Sale closed in Petaluma: $925,000 for a single-family home

The property located at 1774 Western Avenue in Petaluma was sold on June 28, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $542 per square foot. The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,707 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,130-square-foot home at 2001 Western Avenue in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $863. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,266-square-foot home on Iverson Way in Petaluma sold for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,589-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.