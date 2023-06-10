Sale closed in Petaluma: $937,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 909 Claret Court in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,502-square-foot property, built in 1993, was sold on May 22, 2023, for $937,000, or $624 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Liverpool Way in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,070-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $418.

In March 2023, a 3,079-square-foot home on Andover Way in Petaluma sold for $1,270,000, a price per square foot of $412.

A 1,895-square-foot home at 924 Hogwarts Circle in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $470.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.