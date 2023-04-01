Sale closed in Petaluma: $950,000 for a four-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 323 Acadia Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 6, 2023 for $950,000, or $446 per square foot. The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,128 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,115-square-foot home at 309 Sheila Court in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $449.

On Acadia Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,548-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $491.

In February 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Rainier Avenue in Petaluma sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $514.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.