Sale closed in Petaluma: $950,000 for a house

The historic property located at 16 Park Avenue in Petaluma was sold on April 17, 2023 for $950,000, or $481 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,977 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on Baker Street in Petaluma sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $627.

On Prospect Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,118-square-foot home was sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $975.

A 1,854-square-foot home at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.