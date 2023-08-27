Sale closed in Petaluma: $950,000 for a single-family home

The spacious property located at 1658 Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $450 per square foot. The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 2,113 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,832-square-foot home on Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $459. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,583-square-foot home at 1787 Emma Way in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $490,500, a price per square foot of $310. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Rancho Bonito Circle in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,470-square-foot home was sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $639. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.