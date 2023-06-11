Sale closed in Petaluma: $975,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 1712 Southview Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 22, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $378 per square foot. The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,576 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,583-square-foot home on Emma Way in Petaluma sold for $490,500, a price per square foot of $310.

A 3,173-square-foot home at 1818 Mariposa Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $370.

On Sage Way in Petaluma in January 2023 a 2,141-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $418.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.