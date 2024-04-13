Sale closed in Petaluma: $985,000 for a single-family residence

940 Sunnyslope Road (Google Street View)

A house located at 940 Sunnyslope Road in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,728-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on March 22, 2024.

The $985,000 purchase price works out to $570 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.3-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 3,025-square-foot home at 3 Kotsaris Court in Petaluma sold in February 2024 for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 3,155-square-foot home on Sunnyslope Court in Petaluma sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $555. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Jerome Court in Petaluma in July 2023 a 3,266-square-foot home was sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $490. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

