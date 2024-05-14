Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $452,000 for a condominium

6484 Meadow Pines Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 6484 Meadow Pines Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on April 26, 2024 for $452,000, or $423 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,069 square feet.

The layout of this condominium includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Other units have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,069-square-foot unit at 6451 Meadow Pines Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2024 for $440,000, a price per square foot of $412. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,149-square-foot unit on Copeland Creek Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $387. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Meadow Pines Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,069-square-foot unit was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $398. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

