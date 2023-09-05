Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $620,000 for a single-family residence

525 Baron Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 525 Baron Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot.

The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,232 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,391-square-foot home at 7224 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,100-square-foot home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,100-square-foot home on Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

