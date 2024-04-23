Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $635,000 for a house

7714 Santa Barbara Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 7714 Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,040-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $635,000 purchase price works out to $611 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,110-square-foot home on Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $676. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,344-square-foot home at 7626 Bobbie Way in Rohnert Park sold in October 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bernice Court in Rohnert Park in February 2024 a 1,196-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

