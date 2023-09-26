Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $650,000 for a 3-bedroom home

5639 Kameron Place (Google Street View)

A 1,695-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands.

The property located at 5639 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Sept. 5, 2023. The $650,000 purchase price works out to $383 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Kite Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,007-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,499-square-foot home on Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,499-square-foot home at 2085 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

