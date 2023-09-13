Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $650,000 for a single-family residence

358 Alma Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,184-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands.

The property located at 358 Alma Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $650,000, or $549 per square foot. This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,080-square-foot home at 271 Alden Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $565. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,131-square-foot home on Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $597. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Allan Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,160-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $500. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

