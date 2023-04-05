Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $652,500 for a four-bedroom home

The property located at 525 Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park was sold on March 13, 2023. The $652,500 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Liman Way in Rohnert Park sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $589.

On Loretto Avenue in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444.

