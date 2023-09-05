Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $670,000 for a 3-bedroom home

425 Arlen Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,200-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands.

The property located at 425 Arlen Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $670,000, or $558 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,100-square-foot home at 462 Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,100-square-foot home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,131-square-foot home on Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $597. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

