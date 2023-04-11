Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $680,000 for a 4-bedroom home

A house located at 2049 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,978-square-foot property, built in 2019, was sold on March 22, 2023, for $680,000, or $344 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2,760-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,111-square-foot home on Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $378.

A 2,004-square-foot home at 5909 Keegan Place in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $848,000, a price per square foot of $423.

On King Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,832-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $335.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.