Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $685,000 for a single-family home

383 Bruce Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 383 Bruce Avenue in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,604-square-foot property, built in 1962, was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $685,000 purchase price works out to $427 per square foot.

This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from tar and gravel. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 6,098 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,604-square-foot home at 368 Bonnie Court in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $270,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bridgit Drive in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,200-square-foot home was sold for $571,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Bobbie Way in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.