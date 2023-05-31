Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $700,000 for a single-family home

The property located at 703 Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on May 12, 2023 for $700,000, or $488 per square foot. The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,434 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,269-square-foot home at 7847 Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

In February 2023, a 900-square-foot home on Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $672.

On Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.