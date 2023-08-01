Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $730,000 for a house

The property located at 1530 Garfield Court in Rohnert Park was sold on July 10, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $518 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,410 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage. The property's lot measures 4,356 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In January 2023, a 2,318-square-foot home on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,067-square-foot home at 1543 Griffin Way in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $822,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Georgia Court in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,358-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.