Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $730,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 6098 Dubarry Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 26, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $351 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 2,080 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Elsa Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 2,226-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $292.

A 1,911-square-foot home at 6061 Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $385.

In January 2023, a 1,437-square-foot home on Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.