Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $740,000 for a single-family home

A 1,816-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 7515 Monet Place in Rohnert Park was sold on May 5, 2023, for $740,000, or $407 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Monet Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,821-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $428.

A 1,585-square-foot home at 1328 Maurice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $426.

In December 2022, a 2,038-square-foot home on Maximillian Place in Rohnert Park sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $382.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.