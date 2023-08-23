Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $750,000 for a house

A 1,944-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located at 5773 Dolores Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 7, 2023, for $750,000, or $386 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In May 2023, a 2,039-square-foot home on Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,269-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,470-square-foot home at 5728 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.