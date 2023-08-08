Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $776,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 8673 Lords Manor Way in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,546-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on July 19, 2023, for $776,000, or $502 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property encompasses a generous 5,662 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Marque Drive in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,883-square-foot home was sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,120-square-foot home at 8497 Liman Way in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.