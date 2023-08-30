Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $777,000 for a 4-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 1513 Madison Avenue in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 2,024-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Aug. 11, 2023, for $777,000, or $384 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Mallory Place in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,341-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,722-square-foot home at 1546 Mallory Place in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $910,000, a price per square foot of $334. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,556-square-foot home on Mary Place in Rohnert Park sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.