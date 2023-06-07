Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $780,000 for a house

The property located at 6053 Della Court in Rohnert Park was sold on May 16, 2023 for $780,000, or $435 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,792 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,437-square-foot home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313.

In April 2023, a 1,871-square-foot home on Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $885,000, a price per square foot of $473.

A 2,226-square-foot home at 941 Elsa Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $292.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.