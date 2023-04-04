4-bedroom Rohnert Park house sells for $799,000

A spacious, recently built house located at 5409 Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,111-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on March 8, 2023, for $799,000, or $378 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,886-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 442-square-foot home on Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $1,719.

A 2,499-square-foot home at 2109 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $326.

On King Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,832-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $335.

