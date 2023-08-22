Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $800,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 5941 Keegan Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 4, 2023 for $800,000, or $412 per square foot. The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 1,944 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,004-square-foot home at 5909 Keegan Place in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $848,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kameron Place in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,910-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

