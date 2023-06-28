Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $805,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 896 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park was sold on June 8, 2023 for $805,000, or $366 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,198 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,103-square-foot home at 929 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,770-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,216-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.