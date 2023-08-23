Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $805,000 for a single-family residence

A 2,182-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 1802 Kyle Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $805,000, or $369 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,452-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,342-square-foot home at 5305 Kirby Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,452-square-foot home on Jubilee Court in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

