Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $824,000 for a single-family residence

1101 San Antonio Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,204-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1101 San Antonio Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on Sept. 8, 2023. The $824,000 purchase price works out to $374 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,469-square-foot home at 1082 San Francisco Way in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $729,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Santa Clara Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,575-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,091-square-foot home on San Francisco Court in Rohnert Park sold for $744,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.