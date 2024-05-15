Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $845,000 for a single-family home

1170 Holly Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,924-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands.

The property located at 1170 Holly Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on April 26, 2024, for $845,000, or $439 per square foot.

This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,824-square-foot home at 4416 Hamlet Court in Rohnert Park sold in October 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,039-square-foot home on Hawthorne Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $879,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Heath Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,576-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

