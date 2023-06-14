Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $850,000 for a 4-bedroom home

The property located at 1332 Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park was sold on May 25, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $516 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,648 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,358-square-foot home at 1409 Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $471.

On Gloria Court in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,358-square-foot home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $295.

In May 2023, a 1,800-square-foot home on Hawthorne Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $433.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.