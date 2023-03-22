Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $850,000 for a four-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 1510 Mallory Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Feb. 27, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $363 per square foot. The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 2,341 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,416-square-foot home on Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $348.

A 1,584-square-foot home at 1336 Magnolia Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $458.

On Maximillian Place in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,038-square-foot home was sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $382.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.