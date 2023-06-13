Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $851,500 for a 3-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 4811 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on May 23, 2023. The $851,500 purchase price works out to $411 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,071 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,234-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $308.

A 1,900-square-foot home at 4995 Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $326.

On Filament Street in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 2,487-square-foot home was sold for $901,000, a price per square foot of $362.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.