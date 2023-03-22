Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $950,000 for a five-bedroom home

The spacious, recently built property located at 5017 King Place in Rohnert Park was sold on March 1, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $335 per square foot. The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 2,832 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,080-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In January 2023, a 442-square-foot home on Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $1,719.

On Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 2,499-square-foot home was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $326.

A 1,469-square-foot home at 1082 San Francisco Way in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $729,000, a price per square foot of $496.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.