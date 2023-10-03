Sale closed in Rohnert Park: $957,000 for a single-family residence

4449 Hollingsworth Circle (Google Street View)

A 2,202-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 4449 Hollingsworth Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on Sept. 19, 2023. The $957,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from tiles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,202-square-foot home was sold for $879,000, a price per square foot of $399. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,216-square-foot home at 4507 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,770-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.