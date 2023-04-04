Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.1 million for a farmhouse

A 2,177-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3835 Oak Glen Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 7, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.